 ‘Nigerians most educated immigrants in U.S., not shithole’ – group tells Trump | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Nigerians most educated immigrants in U.S., not shithole’ – group tells Trump

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

As outrage and anger continue to trail the reported ‘shithole’ remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump’s, the Organisation for the Advancement of Nigerians (OAN) has lent its voice to correct his wrong perception about Nigerians in the U.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.