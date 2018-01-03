 Nigerians reacts to Fulani herdsman attack in Benue | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 3, 2018

Nigerians reacts to Fulani herdsman attack in Benue

Thousands of young people are converged at a popular Food Basket Roundabout in Wurukum, Makurdi, the state capital on a resign now or act protest march.

The youths in their numbers are adorned with different placards demanding that President Muhammadu  Buhari act or resign immediately over suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked in Guma and Logo  local government areas of the state where more than 20 people have been confirmed dead.

Meanwhile on twitter, Nigerians are expressing their anger over the incessant attack of suspected Fulani herdsmen killing which is at it worst under the administration of Buhari.

Read some interesting comments below:

Behold the works of the Islamist Janjaweed Fulani herdsmen and militia in Benue state yesterday. One day Buhari and his people will be held to account for this barbarism. He refuses to bring them to justice because they are his Fulani kinsmen and their victims are Christians! pic.twitter.com/ZsOhaZIm6o

— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 3, 2018

People are leaving their homes in Benue State for the fear of another Fulani Heardsmen attack…Who will Buhari blame for this?! pic.twitter.com/DVCPgkYmox

— Oba Of Nigeria (@UrbanCulture06) January 3, 2018

 

