Nigerians reacts to Fulani herdsman attack in Benue

Thousands of young people are converged at a popular Food Basket Roundabout in Wurukum, Makurdi, the state capital on a resign now or act protest march.

The youths in their numbers are adorned with different placards demanding that President Muhammadu Buhari act or resign immediately over suspected Fulani herdsmen attacked in Guma and Logo local government areas of the state where more than 20 people have been confirmed dead.

Meanwhile on twitter, Nigerians are expressing their anger over the incessant attack of suspected Fulani herdsmen killing which is at it worst under the administration of Buhari.

Read some interesting comments below:

Behold the works of the Islamist Janjaweed Fulani herdsmen and militia in Benue state yesterday. One day Buhari and his people will be held to account for this barbarism. He refuses to bring them to justice because they are his Fulani kinsmen and their victims are Christians! pic.twitter.com/ZsOhaZIm6o

— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 3, 2018

Fulani herdsmen have killed 20 people and burnt down the homes of many in Benue state. Once again Buhari will say and do NOTHING.Why should he when these animals are his footsoldiers and kinsmen?I call for justice to be meted out to these bloodthirsty and murderous tsetse flies. pic.twitter.com/7vJOGTp6nB — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 3, 2018

Fulani herdsmen have killed a traditional ruler, the Etum Numana, and his pregnant wife at their home in Sanga in southern Kaduna today. They stormed his home,killed him and his wife, wounded his son, burnt down his palace and burnt his cars. Buhari will say and do NOTHING! — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) January 1, 2018

The people of Benue state are supposed to be celebrating the new year and planning for the remainder of the year. But instead this is what’s happening and the govt have no answer for them.#Benue #PrayForBenue pic.twitter.com/gx8aH2FxU4 — Chukwuebuka Samuel King (@Protecthabloc) January 3, 2018

People are leaving their homes in Benue State for the fear of another Fulani Heardsmen attack…Who will Buhari blame for this?! pic.twitter.com/DVCPgkYmox

— Oba Of Nigeria (@UrbanCulture06) January 3, 2018

Benue has never trend for the right reasons

Unpaid salaries

Herdsmen attack

Flood

IDPs food and materials been diverted

Wheel barrow as youth empowerment. Pls Lagos can you accommodate one more head? I pledge to pay my tax. — JES (@Jekeli_) January 2, 2018

Someone help please! Benue is on fire. Buhari brothers called herdsmen are killing us left right and center — Fresh Benue Boy® (@Adagafred) January 2, 2018

On the same day there were mass murders in Rivers State, Kwara state, Benue, Kaduna and Yobe State. It’s time Nigerians look beyond politicizing terrorism and work together to save our streets. — china acheru (@Ikwerreman) January 2, 2018

If you all listened to the Benue State Governor describe the Herdsmen that killed women and children yesterday, you all will be more worried.. — Khaleesi (@AbangMercy) January 2, 2018

20 people were killed in Benue by Fulani herdsmen, this people are getting more emboldened simply because they are seeing the body language of President Buhari. Non of them has been arrested, killed or jailed by president Buhari. Enough of the killings, Buhari has to go — PEREZ (@___perez94) January 2, 2018

My major concern is that, despite all this killing by Fulani herdsmen whether it’s in Benue, Kaduna or anywhere else, there have been no arrest by the @PoliceNg , this is so worrisome — Abel Udoekene (@abelekene) January 3, 2018

Killing is a crime. Herdsmen

kill Benue people without

conscience #EndBenueKillings#OfficeOfTheCitizen — Owojela’s Blog (@odey_owojela) January 3, 2018

Rotimi Ameachi wants Nyesom Wike to resign over the killing of 17 people in Rivers state but he serves a Buhari govt under whose watch thousands are been killed by fulani herdsmen and nothing is being done to stop them. He is friends with the governors of Benue and Kaduna too.. — AtikuUniTour (@AtikuUnivTour) January 3, 2018

