Nigerians to enjoy free medical services from April to December

Nigeria’s Health Minister Professor Isaac Adewole has revealed that indigent Nigerians will enjoy free medical services from April to December 2018.

Prof Adewole rising up from the Federal Executive Council FEC meeting which held yesterday in Abuja said the government also plans to offer 10,150 surgeries to poor Nigerians.

“We plan to offer 10,150 surgeries to poor Nigerians. Last year alone, we succeeded in offering surgeries to 7,900 poor Nigerians.

“In addition to the 7,900 surgeries, we were also able to screen 10,000 people of the 20,000 that we planned to screen. We also succeeded during the course of the year to screen 16,000 Nigerians for hepatitis B and C, and also we were able to deworm 60,000 Nigerian children,’’ Professor Adewole revealed.

The minister also disclosed that committees set up to implement the Basic Healthcare Provision Fund in three states of the federation is set to commence its implementation.

