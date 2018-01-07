Nigerians urged to seek expert advice when making investment

Nigerians have been admonished to always seek expert advice when considering investment opportunities in order not to fall victim to fraudulent people.

Silas Ihekwoaba, a Multi-Level Marketing expert, gave this admonition while speaking to journalists at a seminar organised by Bit Club Advantage Company, a crypto currency investment company in Lagos, recently.

Ihekwoaba said it was very vital for anyone who wants to put with his or her money in the care of another person to ask questions before taking such decision no matter how attractive the business appears.

He added that the bitter experience Nigerians had when they wrongly invested in MMM was an eye-opener to the fact that Nigerians are investment-minded people but they need expert guidance.

“An investor is someone who is determined to take some risk. If an investor is handing over his or her money to another to manage, there should be consultation before decision making,” Ihekwoaba said.

“The problem is that some people find it extremely difficult to part with little amount of money as consultancy fees and that is why some of them get their hands burnt in the course of investing,” he added.

He said crypto currency is an international investment business, while also elaborating on the unique qualities of Bit Club Advantage.

“The first thing an investor looks out for when considering investment is security of the capital. There are many packages but one of the things that appealed to us about Bit Club Advantage is the security of the company. The managing director, Alex Pereira, has been known in the MLM world in the past 20 years. He has done very well in two notable companies. He was in Monabic, which is the third-largest MLM company in the world. He did very well in Forever Living Product Company. I know some of us are aware that Forever Living Product Company is a well-organized company,” Ihekwoaba said.

“Bit Club Advantage is a 52-week lifespan investment. The investment is renewed after one year. It pays returns on Investment (ROI) every day, Monday through Friday. An investor is expected to have earned 300 percent of his or her investment before the end of the 52 weeks, that is, for someone who is not networking. Every day one receives a part of his or her capital plus the interest of the day. The business allows one to start small and then grow,” he said.

