 Nigerians youths are fully ready to take over governance of the country – Ahmed Buhari | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigerians youths are fully ready to take over governance of the country – Ahmed Buhari

Posted on Jan 7, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Ahmed Buhari is the CEO of Skylar, Inc., a Lagos-based ICT company. More importantly, he is a young presidential aspirant who is gearing to contest in the 2019 general elections against incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari. He shares with NATHANIEL AKHIGBE his thoughts about how Nigeria got into the present tight corner and what he would do differently if…

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Nigerians youths are fully ready to take over governance of the country – Ahmed Buhari appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.