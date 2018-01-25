Nigeria’s Bobsled Team To Feature On Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices

The inspiring story of three Nigerian female athletes who have entred the record books as Africa’s first-ever bobsled team will be brought to television viewers in this week’s edition of African Voices on CNN International. The trio of Akuoma Omeoga, Seun Adigun and Ngozi Onwumere will represent Africa in the sport for the first time at the 2018 […]

The post Nigeria’s Bobsled Team To Feature On Glo-sponsored CNN African Voices appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

