Nigeria’s crude account held $2.32 billion as of Jan 15

Nigeria’s excess crude account stood at $2.317 billion as of Jan. 15, a state governor said on Thursday.

The figure was given by the finance minister during a meeting of Nigeria’s national economic council, according to Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, the governor of Kano state, who briefed reporters after the meeting, according to Reuters.

Last month, Nigerian state governors approved the release of $1 billion from the account to the government to fight the Boko Haram Islamist insurgency in the northeast.

In September, the crude account held $2.310 billion.

