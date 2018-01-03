Nigeria’s electricity grid collapses
Nigeria’s power grid collapsed on Tuesday night, leading to widespread blackout across the country. It was gathered that the collapse was due to a fire incident on the Escravos Lagos Pipeline System of the Nigerian Gas Processing and Transportation Company Limited. The incident led to a shutdown of the pipeline that supplies gas to six […]
