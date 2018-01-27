 Nigeria’s Falconets Win 6-0 Against South Africa’s Basetsana To Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Falconets Win 6-0 Against South Africa’s Basetsana To Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos)

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments

Falconets have qualified for the U-20 world cup which will be hosted by France, Falconets beat South Africa in Benin city by 6-0 making it an aggregate of 8 goals to nil.  

The post Nigeria’s Falconets Win 6-0 Against South Africa’s Basetsana To Qualify For U-20 World Cup (Photos) appeared first on Ngyab .

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.