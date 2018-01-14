Nigeria’s Infrastructure ‘Unfit for Purpose’, Says NSE – THISDAY Newspapers
|
THISDAY Newspapers
|
Nigeria's Infrastructure 'Unfit for Purpose', Says NSE
THISDAY Newspapers
The Nigerian Society of Engineers has said, at the current state, the country's infrastructure is “unfit for purpose”. NSE gave its rating in the 2017 National Infrastructure Report Card Rating and Analysis, which was released at the investiture of Mr …
We've not seen the promised change in electricity yet —Obasanjo
Nigerians yet to see change in power supply, says Obasanjo
No change yet in power supply — Obasanjo
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!