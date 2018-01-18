Nigeria’s insecurity challenges unfolds in 24 hours of threats, killings, kidnappings and suicide bombings
Anxiety over rising insecurity in the country spiked on Wednesday, 17 January, as Niger Delta militants threatened to resume attacks, two foreigners got kidnapped in Kaduna, suicide bombers killed 12 in Maiduguri and Fulani herdsmen killed another four Nigerians in Benue all within 24 hours. The dreaded Niger Delta Avengers, a militant group in the…
The post Nigeria’s insecurity challenges unfolds in 24 hours of threats, killings, kidnappings and suicide bombings appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!