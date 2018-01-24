 Nigeria’s Kah-Lo talks Grammy Nomination, Growing up in Lagos in new Interview | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria’s Kah-Lo talks Grammy Nomination, Growing up in Lagos in new Interview

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Music | 0 comments

Nigerian, Faridah Demola Seriki better known as Kah-Lo, speaking with Earmilk, discussed her Grammy nom and growing up in Lagos. Kah-Lo, whose song “Rinse & Repeat” was nominated for Best Dance Recording at the 2017 Grammy Awards said it felt unreal when she heard the news. “It still does,” she said. Discussing her parents, Kah-Lo […]

The post Nigeria’s Kah-Lo talks Grammy Nomination, Growing up in Lagos in new Interview appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.