Nigeria’s Manufacturing PMI Expands Further in December – Naija247news

Nigeria's Manufacturing PMI Expands Further in December
Business activities in Africa's largest economy expanded for the ninth consecutive month in December, according to the Central Bank of Nigeria report released for the month. The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index expanded by 59.3 in December

