 Nigeria’s Miss Intercontinental World Pageant, Queen Chizoba Ejike Emerges One Of The Continental Winners (Photos) | Nigeria Today
Nigeria’s Miss Intercontinental World Pageant, Queen Chizoba Ejike Emerges One Of The Continental Winners (Photos)

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigeria’s delegate at the 46th Anniversary of Miss Intercontinental World Pageant held in Egypt, Queen Chizoba Ejike has emerged one of the continental winners of the world contest featuring 72 countries including about 15 African nations. The beauty queen became an online sensation following her adorning the Nigerian Police uniform as the national costume, was […]

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

