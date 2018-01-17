Nigeria’s Obiakor to lead UN special investigation on Burundian killings
UN appoints Nigeria’s Obiakor special investigator for Burundians’ killings January 17, 2018 6:42 am by prudence.arobani – United States of America (USA) – UN appoints Nigeria’s Obiakor special investigator for Burundians’ killings NAN-F-1 Appointment By Prudence Arobani New York, Jan.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!