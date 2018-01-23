Nigeria’s Resurgence In The Global Arena

If there is one thing we must credit this administration for, it is the unwavering commitment to diversify the Nigerian economy. At a time global commodity prices hit an all-time low, the decision to explore opportunities in trade became a necessary desideratum. Nigeria entered into several trade agreements in the past but failed to bring […]

The post Nigeria’s Resurgence In The Global Arena appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

