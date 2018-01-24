Nigeria’s Senate launches Brass LNG corruption investigation – Reuters
|
Nigeria's Senate launches Brass LNG corruption investigation
Reuters
ABUJA, Jan 24 (Reuters) – Nigeria will hold an investigation into alleged corruption involving the state oil firm's long-awaited Brass LNG project, including questions over the use of government funds. The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation's …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!