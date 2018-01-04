Nile Ranger’s Contract Terminated By Southend Due To Disciplinary Issues

Nile Ranger has had his contracted terminated by Southend because of reoccurring disciplinary issues, including timekeeping.

Southend say the decision was made following a meeting with the ex-Newcastle player, 26, on Wednesday.

Nile Ranger came out of prison in August after serving 10 weeks for online banking fraud, and was dropped for a game in November for bad timekeeping

A statement from the club read: “Following a meeting yesterday with Nile Ranger the club has today terminated the player’s contract in accordance with the terms of the agreement.

“This decision was taken following reoccurring disciplinary issues, including timekeeping, which undermine both the unity of the group and the management.

In many ways it is regrettable having worked closely with Nile over the past 18 months. However, the interests of the club are paramount and the Board will never allow those objectives to be undermined.”

