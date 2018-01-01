NIMASA to buy new vessels to fight maritime crimes – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
NIMASA to buy new vessels to fight maritime crimes
The Punch
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency has announced its decision to acquire more intervention vessels to fight crimes on the nation's waterways. The agency announced in a statement on Sunday that this followed the recent approval by …
NIMASA to Acquire more Vessels to Boost Maritime Security
Nigeria to boost maritime security: official
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!