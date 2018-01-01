 NIMASA to buy new vessels to fight maritime crimes – The Punch | Nigeria Today
NIMASA to buy new vessels to fight maritime crimes – The Punch

The Punch

NIMASA to buy new vessels to fight maritime crimes
The Punch
The Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency has announced its decision to acquire more intervention vessels to fight crimes on the nation's waterways. The agency announced in a statement on Sunday that this followed the recent approval by
