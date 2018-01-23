NiMet Predicts Dust Haze, Mist/Fog, Sunny Weather For Wednesday
The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted dust haze conditions with visibility range of two to five kilometres and localised visibility of less than or equal to 1000m over the central States of the county on Wednesday. NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Tuesday also predicted day and night temperatures […]
