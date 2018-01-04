 Nimet warns against harsh weather on Friday | Nigeria Today
Nimet warns against harsh weather on Friday

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has warned against dust haze weather conditions over the Central States of the country on Friday. NiMet’s Weather Outlook by its Central Forecast Office in Abuja on Thursday predicted that the Southern States would experience dust haze conditions in visibility range of two to five kilometres over the inland cities […]

