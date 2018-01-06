Nintendo Switch About To Become The Fastest Selling Console In US History

Nintendo Switch is now the fastest-selling console in U.S history. According to Nintendo, its internal sales estimates point to the portable/console hybrid to be even beating the sales of the original Wii. “The home console that players can take wherever they go launched March 3, 2017, and in 10 months has sold more than 4.8 […]

The post Nintendo Switch About To Become The Fastest Selling Console In US History appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

