NIRSAL deploys field support for CBN’s Anchor Borrowers Programme – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
NIRSAL deploys field support for CBN's Anchor Borrowers Programme
Vanguard
AS part of its focus on taking business-driven agriculture to the grassroots, the Nigeria Incentive-Based Risk Sharing System for Agriculture (NIRSAL) is deploying an innovative nation-wide field structure to support 225,000 farmers under the CBN …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!