 NIS sensitises foreigners against participating in voter registration | Nigeria Today
NIS sensitises foreigners against participating in voter registration

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

The Adamawa Command of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced sensitisation of foreign nationals in the state against participating in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR). The Deputy Controller of Immigration in charge of Border Management, Mr Bappa Idris, disclosed this on Friday at a stakeholder meeting organised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) […]

