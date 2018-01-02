 NITDA, Microsoft partner to deepen ICT adoption in Nigeria | Nigeria Today
NITDA, Microsoft partner to deepen ICT adoption in Nigeria

Posted on Jan 2, 2018

Microsoft Nigeria has partnered with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen Information Communication Technology (ICT) innovation and adoption nationwide. BusinessDay gathered that the partnership will see both NITDA and Microsoft collaborate in ICT development and innovation in Nigeria, particularly in the areas of cloud policies,…

