Nkoyoyo to be buried at Namugongo Martyrs Shrine – The Observer

Nkoyoyo to be buried at Namugongo Martyrs Shrine
Retired Archbishop of Uganda, His Grace Livingstone Mpalanyi Nkoyoyo, who, today morning breathed his last will be laid to rest at the Anglican Martyrs Shrine next week. Nkoyoyo, 82, died this morning at Kampala hospital in Kololo. According to a …
Here is a Tentative burial program for the departed Nkooyo
Retired Church of Uganda Arch Bishop Nkoyoyo Passes on
Former archbishop Nkoyoyo is dead
