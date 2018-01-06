 NLC tasks Kano Govt. on irregularities in salaries | Nigeria Today
NLC tasks Kano Govt. on irregularities in salaries

Posted on Jan 6, 2018

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has advised the Kano state government to investigate the recent alleged irregularities in the payment of workers’ salaries in the state. The state NLC chairman, Comrade Kabiru Minjibir, gave the advice on Saturday at the inauguration of the new executive members of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Kano Branch. Minjibir said the advice became imperative because of cases of salary irregularities in the state, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

