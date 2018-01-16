NNL Announces Kick-Off Date For 2017/2018 Season, Adopts Abridged System

The Nigeria National League (NNL) on Tuesday announced that the league’s 2017/2018 season would commence on March 3.

Lawrence Katken, the Chief Operating Officer (COO) of the NFL, who made the announcement to newsmen in Abuja, added that the competition’s organising body has adopted the abridged league system for the season.

He said the abridged league system was considered because of the 2018 World Cup holding in Russia from June 14 to July 15 which almost clashed with the league.

“We have to adopt the abridged system in order not to be interrupted by the Russia 2018 World Cup matches. “Therefore, as soon as the World Cup starts, we will go on break till after the global football event,” Katken told NAN.

The NNL official however promised a very impressive league competition this season, saying the league organising body was prepared.

He commended clubs and Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) for a successful league last season, describing the competition as being great last season.

“There is the need for more support for the league, and NNL’s biggest challenge for now is lack of sponsorship,’’ Katken said.

The post NNL Announces Kick-Off Date For 2017/2018 Season, Adopts Abridged System appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

