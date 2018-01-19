 NNPC backtracks, says only national assembly can appropriate for subsidy – TheCable | Nigeria Today
NNPC backtracks, says only national assembly can appropriate for subsidy – TheCable

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Business


NNPC backtracks, says only national assembly can appropriate for subsidy
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says only the national assembly can appropriate for the payment of subsidy in the importation of petrol. Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC spokesman, said the statement attributed to Umar Ajiya, Petroleum Products
