NNPC backtracks, says only national assembly can appropriate for subsidy – TheCable
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) says only the national assembly can appropriate for the payment of subsidy in the importation of petrol. Ndu Ughamadu, NNPC spokesman, said the statement attributed to Umar Ajiya, Petroleum Products …
