NNPC didn’t remit JV Cash Call to Fed Acct in 5 yrs —Govs – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
ABUJA —Nigeria Governors Forum, NGF, yesterday, reported Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, NNPC, to President Muhammadu Buhari for the inability of the corporation to remit to the Federation Account, Joint Venture Cash Call for five years …
