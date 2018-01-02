NNPC distributes 1.3bn litres of fuel

From Uche Usim, Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), yesterday, disclosed that it sold and distributed 1.352.86 billion litres of petroleum products across the country last October through the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC).

The national oil company, which made the disclosure in its October 2017 edition of the Monthly NNPC Operations and Financial Report also indicated that 252.83 billion cubic feet (cf) of gas was supplied in the country within the period.

A breakdown of the volume of white products injected into the system shows that the 1.352.86 billion litres of products sold and distributed by PPMC within the period is slightly higher than the 1.282.61 billion litres for September 2017.

This comprised 1.119.79 billion litres of petrol, 95.72 million litres of kerosene and 137.34 million litres of diesel. Total sale of white products for the period of October 2016 to October 2017 stood at 16.18 billion litres, petrol amounted to 14.11 billion litres and accounts for 87.22 per cent, while total special products for October 2017 was 114.49 million litres, comprising 63.82 million litres of Low Pour Fuel Oil (LPFO) and other special products totaling 50.67 million litres.

The report also indicated that within the same period, 1.512.02 billion litres of petrol was supplied into the country through the Direct-Sale-Direct-Purchase (DSDP) arrangements as against the 886.46 million litres supplied in September 2017.

It also noted that the petroleum products (petrol and kerosene only) production by the domestic refineries in October 2017 amounted to 204.31 million litres compared to 87.47 million litres in September 2017.

In terms of gas supply and production, the report, which is the 27th in the series noted that out of the 252.83 bcf of gas supplied in October 2017, a total of 145.03 bcf of gas was commercialised, comprising 35.41 bcf and 109.62 bcf for the domestic and export market respectively. This translates to an average daily supply of 1,142.15 million standard cf of gas per day (mmscfd) to the domestic market and 3,536.11 mmscfd of gas supplied to the export market.

About 3,136.19 mmscfd or 88.69 per cent of the export gas was sent to Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas Company (NLNG) Bonny for October 2017 compared with the period (October 2016 to October 2017) average of 3,066.29 mmscfd or 91.90 per cent of the export gas.

Also, out of the 1,142.15 mmscfd of gas supplied to the domestic market in October 2017, about 716.28 mmscfd of gas, representing 62.71 per cent was used for Gas-Fired power plants while the balance of 425.87 mmscfd or 37.29 per cent was supplied to other industries. This implies that 57.36 per cent of the average daily gas produced was commercialized while the balance of 42.64 per cent was re-injected, used as upstream fuel gas or flared.

Gas flare rate was 9.59 per cent within the period i.e. 781.77 mmscfd compared with average Gas flare rate of 10.03 per cent i.e. 75 2.45 mmscfd for one year period, from October 2016 to October 2017.

Meanwhile, the worrisome feul scarcity which jolted Nigerians and robbed them of a blissful yuletide has been resolved.

A visit to many filling stations in Abuja yesterday revealed that petrol queues have disappeared in the Federal Capital Territory, in what the NNPC boss said was achieved via relentless pumping of fuel to all parts of the country.

The NNPC helmsman stated that the country had over 30 days sufficiency of petrol.

