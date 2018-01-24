 NNPC Enmeshed In N49bn Fresh Corruption Scandal | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NNPC Enmeshed In N49bn Fresh Corruption Scandal

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) is facing a fresh corruption scandal involving $137 million (app. N49.2 billion). This indication emerged on Tuesday following a revelation by Senator Dino Melaye (Kogi West – APC) on the floor of the Senate. Melaye said the corporation registered a company called Brass NLG with joint investors from Italy, […]

The post NNPC Enmeshed In N49bn Fresh Corruption Scandal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.