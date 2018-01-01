NNPC, Marketers Responsible For Fuel Scarcity – Senate
The Senate Committee on Petroleum Downstream has blamed the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and marketers over short supply of the petroleum products in the country. The Committee Chairman, Sen. Kabiru Marafa, stated this on Monday in Gusau during an oversight assignmnet in the state on fuel situation in the country. Marafa, who was accompanied […]
The post NNPC, Marketers Responsible For Fuel Scarcity – Senate appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Leadership Nigeria Newspapers. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!