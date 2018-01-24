 NNPC moves to select financiers for refineries maintenance – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NNPC moves to select financiers for refineries maintenance – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 24, 2018 in Business | 0 comments


The Punch

NNPC moves to select financiers for refineries maintenance
Vanguard
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) will this month complete the process of selecting financiers for the Port Harcourt Refining Company Limited (PHRC), Warri Refining and Petrochemical Company Limited (WRPC) and the Kaduna Refining and
NNPC to facilitate financiers for refineriesNew Telegraph Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.