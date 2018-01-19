 NNPC raises alarm over fake NETCO recruitment advert – National Accord | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

NNPC raises alarm over fake NETCO recruitment advert – National Accord

Posted on Jan 19, 2018 in Business | 0 comments

NNPC raises alarm over fake NETCO recruitment advert
National Accord
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday disowned advertisements on social media seeking for applications to fill phantom positions in the Engineering Department of the National Engineering and Technical Company, NETCO. A

and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.