NNPC raises alarm over fake NETCO recruitment advert

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) on Thursday disowned advertisements on social media seeking for applications to fill phantom positions in the Engineering Department of the National Engineering and Technical Company, NETCO.

A statement in Abuja by the NNPC Spokesman, Mr Ndu Ughamadu, said NETCO, an upstream subsidiary of the corporation, was not recruiting.

”Neither NNPC nor NETCO is responsible for the said advert. We call on members of the public to be wary of the activities of scammers as the corporation is currently not recruiting.

”Anyone who entertains such invitations does so at his or her own risk,” Ughamadu said.

He advised anyone contacted for the purpose of the fake recruitment to report such invitations to relevant law enforcement agencies.

He said the NNPC would continue to interface with law enforcement agencies to bring the scammers to book. (NAN)

The post NNPC raises alarm over fake NETCO recruitment advert appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

