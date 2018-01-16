NNPC Takes Steps To Prevent Increase In Fuel Price By Private Depot Owners

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has deployed more of its depots and other throughput facilities to enforce the N133.28 Ex-Depot price of Premium Motor Spirit, otherwise known as petrol, to marketers directly. A press statement signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Mr.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

