No agreement to establish cattle colony in Edo State – Obaseki

Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki has described as outright falsehood, the claim by the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in Edo State, that the state government has approved land for the establishment of a cattle colony in the state. Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr Crusoe Osagie said in […]

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

