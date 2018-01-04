No justification for dastardly act, says Dogara

House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara said yesterday there was no reason to justify the killing of innocent people, especially women and Children in Logo and Guma local governments areas of Benue state.

Dogara urged President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately deploy security forces in the affected areas.

Dogara, in a statement by his Media Adviser Turaki Hassan, said, “These killings coming shortly after the whole world was outraged by similar killings in Agatu in same Benue state and another in Rivers state, is a clear indication that it is high time all the security apparatuses of the country are mobilsed to put a stop to these mindless killings.

“Enough is enough.

“No reason whatsoever can be enough justification for such dastardly act.

“It will be recalled, a traditional ruler in Kaduna state was recently killed by some “unknown gunmen”. The killing of the second class chief came few days after several people were also killed during a Christmas carol in Jama’a local government of the state.

“It is very worrisome that at a time government is taking every step to tame the security challenges in the country, there seem to be a steady deterioration of security of lives and properties all over the country. This is totally unacceptable and the legislature is determined to hold all authorities vested with the protection of lives and properties accountable.

“While commiserating with the people and government of Benue, Kaduna and Rivers states at this most trying moments, Hon Dogara assured Nigerians that the legislature will not allow the lives of the victims go in vain.

“The Speaker calls on the President to immediately deploy adequate security personnel in the hotspots in order to halt further killings.

“He also call for overhaul of Nigeria’s internal security architecture that would check the prevailing mass murders, killings and kidnappings, assuring that the legislature would give the Executive the full backing in that regard”

The post No justification for dastardly act, says Dogara appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

