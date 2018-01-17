No more automatic promotion in Oyo civil service- Ajimobi

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan The governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has said that the era of mass promotion in the state civil service, which encourages ‘indolence and inefficiency’ has gone for good. Henceforth, he said that promotion would be based on competence, hard work, efficiency and a service-oriented public service. The governor spoke at the 2018 edition of annual new year interfaith service, held at the Governor’s Office Car Park, Ibadan, on Tuesday.

