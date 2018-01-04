No New Crypto: Coinbase Squashes Exchange Listing Rumors
In a blog post, Coinbase announced it would not be adding any new tokens to its exchange, putting to rest rumors that XRP was a candidate for listing.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from CoinDesk. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!