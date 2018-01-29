No One Knows Exactly Why Elon Musk Is Now Selling Flamethrowers

How do you make your company, called The Boring Company, a little more exciting?

You put a flamethrower up for sale.

It all started when Elon Musk shared word that his company had created a flamethrower.

Its purpose? For you to have fun, because who doesn’t want to wield such power?

Take a look:

Here’s a better visual representation of the flamethrower’s abilities:

Great for roasting nuts A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Jan 27, 2018 at 4:53pm PST

“Guaranteed to liven up any party”, it’s up for pre-order on The Boring Company’s website for a whopping $500 (R6 000).

My guess is that it’s a sort of fundraising technique. After all, it all started with a hat.

Shipping will start in spring, apparently, and this is what you could own:

Although Musk cut off most social communications after SpaceX failed to launch ZUMA to its final destination, it appears he has wiped away those troubles and is back to having a bit of fun.

Under the flamethrower, the website goes on to list a fire extinguisher:

Ridiculous.

Since the announcement, Musk hasn’t only been tweeting the sales:

But he has managed to get super silly, too:

What’s going to come next from The Boring Company? We’re not quite sure, and I feel like any predictions are just going to set us up for failure.

[source:mashable]

