 No single case of kidnapping, robbery in Kogi in Two months- Gov. Bello | Nigeria Today
No single case of kidnapping, robbery in Kogi in Two months- Gov. Bello

Posted on Jan 5, 2018

Kogi Government in collaboration with various security agencies had recorded tremendous success in checking criminal activities in November and December 2017. Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, who stated this to State House correspondents in Abuja on Friday, said state’s crime statistics covering the affected months indicated that the state recorded no single case of armed robbery or kidnapping in the months under review.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

