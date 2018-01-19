No talk of recalling Zuma at ANC NEC meeting, says Magashule – Eyewitness News
Eyewitness News
No talk of recalling Zuma at ANC NEC meeting, says Magashule
Eyewitness News
JOHANNESBURG – The African National Congress (ANC) national executive committee (NEC) says while it will not be discussing the possibility of recalling the President Jacob Zuma, party president Cyril Ramaphosa will continue their ongoing discussions …
