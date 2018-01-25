Nobody Will Stop Buhari From Being Re-elected In 2019 – Governor Bello Fires Obasanjo
Kogi State Governor, Yahaya bello, said on Wednesday that no one can stop President Muhammadu Buhari from contesting for re-election. This was against the backdrop of the statement credited to the former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, that Buhari has under-performed and should not even conceive of running for second term, but should rather resign. Governor […]
The post Nobody Will Stop Buhari From Being Re-elected In 2019 – Governor Bello Fires Obasanjo appeared first on Ngyab .
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!