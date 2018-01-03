Nollywood actress Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha Instructs Ladies on the Benefits of Keeping Natural Long Hairs

It is more like keeping a natural for ladies is becoming more popular as a lot of ladies seem to be embracing the thick hair culture and doing away with. It is now even the trend for ladies to use wigs instead of hair extensions. In what looks like a response to the new trend, […]

The post Nollywood actress Chioma Chukwuka-Akpotha Instructs Ladies on the Benefits of Keeping Natural Long Hairs appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

