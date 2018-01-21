Nollywood Actress Explains Why Nigerians Should Embrace Non-Comedy Movies – CHANNELS TELEVISION



CHANNELS TELEVISION Nollywood Actress Explains Why Nigerians Should Embrace Non-Comedy Movies

CHANNELS TELEVISION

Lisa Omorodion, a Nollywood actress and filmmaker who featured in the latest comedy movie, Excess Luggage, says Nigerians need to enrich their knowledge by showing interest in other genres of movies apart from comedy. The actress who seems not to be …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

