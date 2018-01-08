Nollywood actress, Meg Otanwa writes Buhari on killings in Benue, others
Benue born Nollywood actress, Meg Otanwa has reacted to the killings in her home state. Meg, who is from the Idoma tribe, spoke on the bloodletting in an open letter she penned on Monday. The star thespian of Emem Isong’s ’I’ll take my chances’ lamented that attack on her kinsmen by Fulani herdsmen has been […]
