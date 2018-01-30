Nollywood Actress Nora Nkiruka Ugo Is Dead

Nollywood actress Nora Nkiruka Ugo is dead. The actress died after battling with undisclosed ailment during the weekend in Lagos.

Her colleagues has taken to social media to mourn her death describing how painful it is to lose her. They describe her as the actress that believes in everybody.

Actress Ruth Kadiri has taken to social media to pen down an emotional tribute to her. She wrote;

“I’m so scared of putting this picture up, not sure if it’s the right thing to do. You were that girl that made my life change. U where that girl that made me laugh a lot you where that girl that I got so mad at. You where that girl that was friend to all. I spoke to u last. Week. You were the strongest sick person I know. I’m hurt by your death. My head still aches. Wish death was a thing that could be undone. I know God will have a new angel that makes him laugh all day and puts a smile on his face. Gone too soon. Rest in peace Nora. And look over all on earth that were genuinely connected to you. #RIPNora”

