Nollywood Actress, Patience Ozokwo Pose With Daughter, Grandchildren, Son Inlaw In London
Popular Nollywood veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo, is who currently in London, pose on camera as she meets with her daughter and her grand-children. It was gathered that the veteran screen star and her family all spent the weekend together watching the trending movie, ‘The Wedding Party 2’ at Birmingham in the United Kingdom. See photos […]
